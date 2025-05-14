Straight Line of the Day: Ah, Planning for Summer Vacation, When You Can… Posted by Oppo on 14 May 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Planning for Summer Vacation, When You Can…
Start praying you never run into the Griswolds..or anyone else like them.
Word. I’m planning to pack the family up into the ‘ol wagon for cross country road trip to an awesome themepark. Last thing I need is to run into somebody like them.
Godspeed!
And have a good time. Also, watch out for old men like Biden trying to cross a street like a snail.
If I can get a succesful slalom ski run or two in, I’ll be happy.
And 4th of July is going to be bangin’. Neighbor and I are going halvsies on a fireworks order, placed it two days ago. Favorite Holiday of the year!
I’m retired. What is this “vacation” thing you speak of?
By the way, what day of the week is it? I know it’s not Sunday.
Planning for Summer Vacation, When You Can…
Get nekkid and not freeze your balls off.
Summer Vacation, When You Can…
…plot your multi-level program of revenge while doing time in the “Pet Hotel”.
“Live easy”
If the song is to be believed.
Speaking of songs, thanks to everyone who helped add to my song list for my road trip to the beach this summer.
In addition to most of your suggestions, I’ve also added:
Home By The Sea, Genesis
House of the Gods, The Pogues
Both beach related albeit in different ways.
Summer Vacation, When You Can… well, of course I do – what else am I going to do with all of the bounty my garden is providing…
…and when else would I have the time?