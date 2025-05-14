Straight Line of the Day: Ah, Planning for Summer Vacation, When You Can…

Posted by on

11 Comments

  2. If I can get a succesful slalom ski run or two in, I’ll be happy.

    And 4th of July is going to be bangin’. Neighbor and I are going halvsies on a fireworks order, placed it two days ago. Favorite Holiday of the year!

    2
    Reply to this comment

    • Speaking of songs, thanks to everyone who helped add to my song list for my road trip to the beach this summer.

      In addition to most of your suggestions, I’ve also added:

      Home By The Sea, Genesis
      House of the Gods, The Pogues

      Both beach related albeit in different ways.

      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.