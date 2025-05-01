Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 1 May 2025, 10:00 am “Good evening Miss Welch. What are you watching?” “Some ball game.” “Which one? “Does it matter?” “No, not in the least. Carry on.” Winner 10. This week 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891022 votes · 22 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Miss Welch actually saw it:
The Shot Heard ‘Round the World” is the nickname for a three-run, walk-off home run hit by New York Giants’ Bobby Thomson in 1951.
Love the message board one. I had a message board in front of my business. I always wanted to put “57% of all traffic accidents are caused by distracted drivers trying to read message boards,” but didn’t want the risk of someone getting into an accident and suing me. (We had accidents constantly on that stretch of road.)
A friend of mine had a HUGE sign in front of his business, a food truck, that said MAGA.
He had so much business that he added 2 more food trucks…plus a ‘Taco Tuesday Special’ – buy an order of tacos and get a free order of sopapillas. (4)