Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special

Posted by on

“Got something special for you tonight Mr. Walrus. It’s all about relationships.”

“Great, but why the gun?”

“Because it is all about relationships, capisce?”

Winner

6.

This week

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
17 votes · 17 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.