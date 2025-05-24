Straight Line of the Day: I’m No Biologist, But… Posted by Oppo on 24 May 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Don’t feel bad pal…I don’t know much about history.
Don’t know much biology.
Don’t know much about a science book.
Don’t know much about the French I took.
I once claimed to be a Marine Biologist by taking a golf ball out of a whale’s blow hole but I’m pretty sure everyone knew I was just kidding.
…Woman needs man, and man must have his mate. That no one can deny…
… food goes in and s*** comes out – it’s alimentary…
… is it a coincidence that womens’ chromosomes and a Mexican beer are both “XX”?
It is not a coincidence.
It has been documented in ancient Mayan scripts.
it’s clear that not all men are born equal. Even more obvious not all women are born equal.
They are quite up front about it…
I’m no biologist, but…
I do know the difference between– no, wait, thst was something else. Let’s just leave it at the fact I’m no biologist.