Slough News Day Posted by Oppo on 24 May 2025, 3:00 pm Either the world is not doing enough crazy things to comment on, or it’s become so crazy that one doesn’t know where to begin. I’m not sure which. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I heard that something was happening here.
What it is isn’t exactly clear.
Maybe we could comment about that.
There’s a man with a pun over there.