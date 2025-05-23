Fraidy Night Open Thread Posted by Oppo on 23 May 2025, 6:00 pm In case KC and the Sunshine Band instilled a fear of the Boogie Man in you. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
The Boogie Man has me shaking in my booties.
I always heard it was safe to dance, and my friends do dance, so they can be friends of yours.
Gonna boogie-oogie-oogie ‘til we just can’t boogie no more…
I always skip the Boogie Man. I go straight to Baba Yaga – that witch be crazy!!!