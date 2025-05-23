Straight Line of the Day: Would You Rather Open Pandora’s Box or a Can of Worms? Posted by Oppo on 23 May 2025, 12:00 pm PG site, remember. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I’ll take a can of worms because a person could catch a lot of fish with them.
Pandora’s Box is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get..it could be a gang of creepy Democrats.
It depends – are we going fishing?
Pandora’s Box or a can of whoop-ass, now there’s a conundrum…
Pandora might have Whoopi Goldberg on the can in that box.
Well, that’s an easy one! I’d…
Dangit.
Open can of worms, listen to my Pandora Playlist. Feed worms to Michael while telling him it’s spaghetti.
The worms would all be quantum entangled. So that’s out.
If it’s Pandora’s Box and it turns out to be bad, you would nuke it from orbit just to be sure. But if it’s good you keep it and maybe it keeps on coming.
So, Pandora’s Box
You sure wormed your way out of this one.
Thinking this one out for a second. Now, Pandora opened the box and all the world’s evils flew out, leaving behind only Hope. Thus teaching us that Hope is the laziest, yet also the most enduring of the world’s evils. Kind of a disappointment. I’d expected something more uplifting out of the story. It was not to be.
The last time I opened a can of worms (Whole Foods, “International” aisle) they turned out to be of the intestinal variety. Like Hope, also enduring, but not in the least bit lazy. My weight has plummeted! No discipline, no exercise, no Ozempic. My friends ask me my secret. I tell them, “Abandon Hope. Eat worms.”
You know, there were things in Pandora’s Box that could have been employed for good as well as evil, but , all in all, I would say that a can of worms is the safer choice…
Just as long as I don’t have to discover whether Schroedinger’s cat is alive or dead.
Doing one will lead to the other. Opening the box, one removes their naivety of the evils of the world. Opening the can allows one to temporarily become blissfully ignorant of them.