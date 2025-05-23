Straight Line of the Day: Would You Rather Open Pandora’s Box or a Can of Worms?

  1. I’ll take a can of worms because a person could catch a lot of fish with them.
    Pandora’s Box is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get..it could be a gang of creepy Democrats.

  6. Thinking this one out for a second. Now, Pandora opened the box and all the world’s evils flew out, leaving behind only Hope. Thus teaching us that Hope is the laziest, yet also the most enduring of the world’s evils. Kind of a disappointment. I’d expected something more uplifting out of the story. It was not to be.
    The last time I opened a can of worms (Whole Foods, “International” aisle) they turned out to be of the intestinal variety. Like Hope, also enduring, but not in the least bit lazy. My weight has plummeted! No discipline, no exercise, no Ozempic. My friends ask me my secret. I tell them, “Abandon Hope. Eat worms.”

  7. You know, there were things in Pandora’s Box that could have been employed for good as well as evil, but , all in all, I would say that a can of worms is the safer choice…

  9. Doing one will lead to the other. Opening the box, one removes their naivety of the evils of the world. Opening the can allows one to temporarily become blissfully ignorant of them.

