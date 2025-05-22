Summer’s Here: Did You See This Forecast for Tomorrow?

Stay indoors!

They have dotted lines and arrows!!

That thing coming out of the water creeps me out.

Those trees didn’t look too healthy to begin with, to be brutally honest.

Um, can I get a sense of scale on these creatures? Are they all equal?

Source:

Mass Extinction Traced to Ozone Depletion: Fossil Pollen “Sunscreen” Evidence Emerges

SciTechDaily | January 29, 2023 | Chinese Academy of Sciences Scientists from China, Germany, and the UK led by Prof. LIU Feng from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NIGPAS) have revealed that pollen preserved in 250-million-year-old rocks contains abundant compounds that function like sunscreen but are produced by plants to protect themselves from harmful ultraviolet (UV-B) radiation. The presence of these compounds suggests that a pulse of UV-B played an essential role in the end-Permian mass extinction event… Accompanying this global warming event was a collapse of the Earth’s ozone layer. Support for this theory comes from the abundant occurrence of malformed spores and pollen grains that testify to an influx of mutagenic UV irradiation.

If someone asks me for my affiliation, I’ll tell them I’m a neo-Permian. Life extincts!

