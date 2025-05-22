Straight Line of the Day: There Are Going To Be Some Changes Made: … Posted by Oppo on 22 May 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
…said Catholic Monarchs (Ferdinand II of Aragon and Isabella I of Castile) at the start of the Spanish Inquisition.
“Ain’t got no time to expect that!” – Historians, everywhere
It was a very torturous time in history..similar to a person forgetting his password(s), etc.
… for all IMAO staff, beginning with underwear. OK, you guys, you know the drill – Walrus swaps with Oppo, Basil trades with Basil…
All future comments:
MUST include Oxford Commas, where appropriate
MUST refrain from non-standard grammar and/or spelling
CANNOT antagonize marginalized flightless fowl
YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED
The Management
PS: Have a nice day!
Serious and tasteful comments – though rare – will no longer be tolerated.
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
That sounds suspiciously thoughtful. Watch it, fella.