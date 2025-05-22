Straight Line of the Day: There Are Going To Be Some Changes Made: …

  3. All future comments:
    MUST include Oxford Commas, where appropriate
    MUST refrain from non-standard grammar and/or spelling
    CANNOT antagonize marginalized flightless fowl

    YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED

    The Management

    PS: Have a nice day!

