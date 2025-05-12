Straight Line of the … Lost My Train of Thought Posted by Oppo on 12 May 2025, 12:00 pm Damn Babesleaga! Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Should’ve taken that left turn at Bertinelli.
Biden:
“Hey jack don’t feel bad I lose my train of thought all the…
Hey man, I could have beaten Trump again because…
Hey It’s ice cream time again let’s go now Jan!
Jill: “Who the heck is Jan”?!
How do you lose a train? Aren’t they designed to stay on the track? Maybe if it were a trolley, then I could see a problem, but a whole train?
Did you say Babesleaga? Never mind what I was– what was I talking about, anyway?
That million miles on Amtrak will do that to you, especially when having conversations with people who died decades ago.
I’m not sure who’s running this railroad, but I’m definitely on his track…
All my trains run on time. But the passengers are late and often miss their hey look at that flock of bush tits!
I wish I had a train. Mine’s more like an air hockey puck. I get in the goal every now and then but I have to smash into and bounce off of about 15 different thoughts first.
Lost My Train of Thought
but my jalopy of whimsy is still jugging along.
Bill Clinton:
“Did someone say train?
I, Gore, and Stephanopoulos ran a train on an Intern once. What difference does it make at this point”?
My train of thought lately has been more like a hot-air balloon in a hurricane… just sort of floating around aimlessly, but always changing directions.
NPR just published, “Ethics Experts” say …..
WTF is an Ethics Expert?
Sorry, I lost may train of thought as the aroma of fresh popcorn drifted from my kitchen.