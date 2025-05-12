Babesleaga Division 4 Winners : Week 4 : Lynda Carter vs Selena Gomez

Good afternoon.
Lynda Carter vs Selena Gomez
Lynda Carter (3-0-0 Pts. 255 Avg. 85.00)
- Week 1 Defeated Jayma Mays 92-27
- Week 2 Defeated Greta Garbo 76-14
- Week 3 Defeated Alicia Silverstone 87-24
VS
Selena Gomez (0-3-0 Pts. 49 Avg. 16.33)
- Week 1 Lost to Alicia Silverstone 21-85
- Week 2 Lost to Jayma Mays 16-72
- Week 3 Lost to Barbara Eden 12-104
Just declare Linda Carter the winner of everything. 100% woman. End of discussion.
And you know what else? She looks like my paternal Grandmother! 😃
That’s some Phillip J. Fry stuff right there.
What if space/time is linear, i.e. one can never go back in time, and things always happen in order, but instead of traveling “Back” in time, someone figures out how to “copy/paste” the past and insert it into the (or A) present? It would seem to us that we went back in time, but there would be no returning forward to the “present” as the past would be the new present.
And what does this have to do with Babes?
Well it would mean you could, say, have a fun evening with young Goldie Hawn, without the repercussion of un-existing Kate Hudson.
Biscuit – “Copy/past the past and insert it into the present.”
That’s a bizarre thought!
What if THAT is what is actually happening in reality? Space/time is linear, but it’s not synchronous or even coordinated! This could explain some bizarre things I have witnessed in my life.