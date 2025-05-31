Surveillance Cameras Capture Images of Walrus’s Tumultuous Return to IMAO Office Posted by Oppo on 31 May 2025, 11:00 am “Hiya!” “Pew! Pew!” “Mmmph!” “Is that a jet turbine engine?” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Looks like he returned to squatters corrupting the Interns. Were they IMAO readers who broke into the Lounge? I call for an investigation! Forward this case to the DOJ! Wait. Nothing happens there. Never mind.
I’ve got fire ants to kill.
Good luck with the fire ants. I have found the only way to eradicate them is with a flame thrower.🔥
ANTIFA:
“This is Fire Ant Genocide by the Fascist Scum!”
“ATTACK!….with rotten eggs”!
I see what you did there. That’s an old poster from a 007 movie called Gold Digger.
GOOOOLLLDD DIGGER!
There is no place like home.
“Oh, bee hive!” – A. Powers