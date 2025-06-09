Babesleaga Division 4 Winners : Week 6 Results and Standings

Here we are at the end with two undefeated contestants facing off in the final week to determine our winner. Good luck to both.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Barbara Eden
|6 – 0 – 0
|603
|100.50
|128
|100.50 – 21.33
|Valerie Bertinelli
|6 – 0 – 0
|508
|84.67
|203
|84.67 – 33.83
|Lynda Carter
|4 – 2 – 0
|475
|79.17
|244
|79.17 – 40.67
|Jayma Mays
|3 – 3 – 0
|284
|47.33
|402
|47.33 – 67.00
|Greta Garbo
|2 – 4 – 0
|278
|46.33
|407
|46.33 – 67.83
|Alicia Silverstone
|2 – 4 – 0
|276
|46.00
|409
|46.00 – 68.17
|Selena Gomez
|1 – 5 – 0
|174
|29.00
|506
|29.00 – 84.33
|Britney Spears
|0 – 6 – 0
|184
|30.67
|490
|30.67 – 81.67
Week 7
- 10:00 am Alicia Silverstone vs Jayma Mays
- 2:00 pm Lynda Carter vs Britney Spears
- 6:00 pm Greta Garbo vs Selena Gomez
- 8:00 pm Barbara Eden vs Valerie Bertinelli
Next Division 5 Group AG
- Laurie Holden
- Dina Meyer
- Joely Richardson
- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Emmanuelle Chriqui
- Jaime Murry
- Jenna Ortega
- January Jones