Babesleaga Division 4 Winners : Week 6 Results and Standings

Here we are at the end with two undefeated contestants facing off in the final week to determine our winner. Good luck to both.

Results

Who do you prefer?
102 votes · 102 answers
Who do you prefer?
109 votes · 109 answers
Who do you prefer?
89 votes · 89 answers
Who do you prefer?
100 votes · 100 answers
Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Barbara Eden6 – 0 – 0603100.50128100.50 – 21.33
Valerie Bertinelli6 – 0 – 050884.6720384.67 – 33.83
Lynda Carter4 – 2 – 047579.1724479.17 – 40.67
Jayma Mays3 – 3 – 028447.3340247.33 – 67.00
Greta Garbo2 – 4 – 027846.3340746.33 – 67.83
Alicia Silverstone2 – 4 – 027646.0040946.00 – 68.17
Selena Gomez1 – 5 – 017429.0050629.00 – 84.33
Britney Spears0 – 6 – 018430.6749030.67 – 81.67

Week 7

  • 10:00 am Alicia Silverstone vs Jayma Mays
  • 2:00 pm Lynda Carter vs Britney Spears
  • 6:00 pm Greta Garbo vs Selena Gomez
  • 8:00 pm Barbara Eden vs Valerie Bertinelli

Next Division 5 Group AG

  • Laurie Holden
  • Dina Meyer
  • Joely Richardson
  • Anya Taylor-Joy
  • Emmanuelle Chriqui
  • Jaime Murry
  • Jenna Ortega
  • January Jones

