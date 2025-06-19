… I can’t remember…
…it’s Juneteenth and no mail today. I say we all go out and start shutting down some freeways and stuff. Who’s with me?!
… there was a second key…
… Soylent Green is people…
… Han shot first…
…Firefly shouldn’t have been cancelled…
… Emu is your friend…
…if it ain’t broke, you don’t fix it…
…penguins is practically chickens…
I can’t tell if it’s real or if it’s Memorex though.
From the mind of Minolta!
Not anymore. In 2003, Minolta merged with Konica to form Konica Minolta. Then, in 2006, Konica Minolta sold its camera and photographic film business to Sony. Sony continues to use the Minolta “A” lens mount in its current line of DSLRs.
I guess they lost their minds. 😢
Your mission, should you decide to accept it, is to become the next great IMAO historian. Should you or any members of your team be caught or killed by the EMU, IMAO President Basil and CEOppo will disavow any knowledge of your bacon location! 🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓
Bob B still owes the Emu 20 bucks.
Scrambled.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
… I can’t remember…
…it’s Juneteenth and no mail today. I say we all go out and start shutting down some freeways and stuff. Who’s with me?!
… there was a second key…
… Soylent Green is people…
… Han shot first…
…Firefly shouldn’t have been cancelled…
… Emu is your friend…
…if it ain’t broke, you don’t fix it…
…penguins is practically chickens…
I can’t tell if it’s real or if it’s Memorex though.
From the mind of Minolta!
Not anymore. In 2003, Minolta merged with Konica to form Konica Minolta. Then, in 2006, Konica Minolta sold its camera and photographic film business to Sony. Sony continues to use the Minolta “A” lens mount in its current line of DSLRs.
I guess they lost their minds. 😢
Your mission, should you decide to accept it, is to become the next great IMAO historian. Should you or any members of your team be caught or killed by the EMU, IMAO President Basil and CEOppo will disavow any knowledge of your bacon location! 🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓
Bob B still owes the Emu 20 bucks.
Scrambled.