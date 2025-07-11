Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 7/4/2025 : New Matches for 7/11/2025

I never had the chance to play a Bond girl villain.
Results
|Honor Blackman
|No Preference
|Trina Parks
|178
|2
|8
|Shirley Eaton
|No Preference
|Denise Perrier
|112
|3
|41
Matches for 7/11/2025
Match 1
Tania Mallet (Tilly Masterson) vs Izabella Scorupco (Natalya Simonova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tania Mallet
|1 – 1 – 0
|169 – 4 – 285
Actress: Tania Mallet Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Tilly Masterson tried to assassinate Auric Goldfinger in revenge for the death of her sister Jill. With her poor marksmanship, she missed and almost shot Bond, who took a sharp interest in her. Bond caught up with Tilly again and foiled another of her attempts to kill Goldfinger. In the process, the two were chased by Goldfinger’s hitmen, and Tilly was killed by Oddjob’s steel rimmed hat.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Izabella Scorupco
|1 – 1 – 0
|211 – 1 – 160
Actress: Izabella Scorupco Nationality: Polish-Swedish Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Natalya Simonova was a programmer working at a Russian Space Control Centre along with Boris Grishenko. Xenia Onatopp and General Ourumov staged a test drill in the centre, and after getting the launch keys, Onatopp shot everyone in sight. Natalya managed to escape, and made contact with Boris over the Internet. Unfortunately, Boris was a traitor working with Onatopp, and Natalya was captured.After she escaped a near death experience with Bond, the two paired up, and Natalya’s computer skills helped Bond overcome the traitors.
Match 2
Nadja Regin (Bonita) vs Famke Janssen (Xenia Onatopp)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Nadja Regin
|0 – 2 – 0
|95 – 3 – 322
Actress: Nadja Regin Nationality: Serbian Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
In the exciting pre-title sequence of Goldfinger, Bond foils the plots of a heroin baron and blows up his operations with plastic explosives. Before leaving, Bond takes care of some unfinished business, to have a bath with Bonita. The excursion turns out to be a trap, as Bonita seduces Bond so that a henchman can knock him unconscious. Bond sees the reflection in Bonita’s eyes, and she gets knocked on the head while the henchman is electrocuted in the bath. “Shocking. Positively shocking” Bond remarks before leaving the room.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Famke Janssen
|2 – 0 – 0
|265 – 4 – 76
Actress: Famke Janssen Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Xenia Onatopp was a henchwoman working alongside the traitor General Ourumov. She stole a Tiger Helicopter, a new prototype that was resistant to electromagnetic pulses. She then helped Ourumov steal the codes and launch key for the Goldeneye satellite weapon from the Severnaya Space Control Centre. She killed the staff and programmed Goldeneye to destroy the facility with electromagnetic pulses that wouldn’t effect the Tiger. She flirted with Bond and tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but Bond ended up onatopp.