No Wake Zone? For the Late (as in Deceased) Show

NYC Protesters Organize A ‘We’re With Colbert’ Rally — But Only 20 People Showed Up

Daily Caller | July 27, 2025 | Timothy Sekerak

Protesters gathered in New York City to hold a “We’re With Colbert” rally on Sunday in support of the recently canned ” The Late Show” host.

The rally was held outside of the CBS Broadcast Center on Manhattan‘s West Side, according to the New York Post. The outlet noted that only around 20 people showed up to the event, with most attendees — including the New York Police Department (NYPD) officers assigned to keep the peace — leaving shortly after it began.