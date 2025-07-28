Straight Line of the Day: Apart From the Obvious X-Ray Specs, What You Wish They’d Hurry Up and Invent Is: … Posted by Oppo on 28 July 2025, 12:00 pm
…a dog-friendly Cat scanner…
Cat Scanners are racist. They call them Pet Scanners now.
…a cure, not just a treatment, for TDS.
Nah, I’m just kidding I love watching them go berserk and then they either go clinically insane or get thrown in jail or both.
Or lose their late-night TV show.
😂🤣
… robot maids – I always had a thing for maids, especially the Jetson’s Rosie…
Don’t know why but the antennae sticking out of both her ears is kind of a turn on for me.
Fully immersible Intern Holodeck.
We urgently need an affordable scalawag detector.
Try a mirror. 🙂