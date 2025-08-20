Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 8/13/2025 : New Matches for 8/20/2025

Posted by on

So happy to be posting these for your pleasure. Do I bring you pleasure?

Results

Barbara BachNo PreferenceFiona Fullerton
212122
Sue VannerNo PreferenceMaryam d’Abo
148072

New Matches for 8/20/2025

Match 1

Caroline Munro (Naomi) vs Kell Tyler (Linda)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Caroline Munro4 – 0 – 0552 – 7 – 262
Naomi

Actress:Caroline Munro
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Naomi was an aid for Karl Stromberg, and escorted Bond and Anya Amasova to Stromberg’s oceanic citadel, the Atlantis. After Bond’s meeting ended, Stromberg instructed henchman Jaws to kill the two spies. In an intense chase sequence with Bond and Amasova driving a Lotus Esprit, Jaws shot at them from a car, another henchmen tried to kill them with a sidecar-missile, and Naomi tried to shoot them down from a helicopter. She met her end as Bond blew up her helicopter with a surface-to-air missile.

Caroline Munro

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Kell Tyler1 – 3 – 0381 – 12 – 619
Linda

Actress:Kell Tyler
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The Living Daylights (1987)

Synopsis:

A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.

Kell Tyler

Who do you prefer?
36 votes · 36 answers
Vote

Match 2

Olga Bisera (Felicca) vs Carey Lowell (Pam Bouvier)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Olga Bisera0 – 4 – 0133 – 5 – 628
Felicca

Actress:Olga Bisera
Nationality:Bosnian
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Felicca worked for Aziz Fekkesh, a black market dealer who was selling the microfilms of a submarine tracking system. Fekkesh instructed Felicca to entertain Bond, should he call round, so that henchman Sandor could kill him. In their brief time together, Felicca took a liking to Bond, and when she saw Sandor about to shoot him, she spun round and took the bullet herself.

Olga Bisera

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Carey Lowell2 – 2 – 0607 – 6 – 434
Pam Bouvier

Actress:Carey Lowell
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Licence to Kill (1989)

Synopsis:

Pam Bouvier was a CIA freelancer pilot, and an informant against drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond found her name on an informant list along with the time and place of her next meeting. He met her at a bar and escaped with her after Sanchez’s henchman Dario showed up. Pam then flew Bond to Isthmus City to find Sanchez, and became his executive secretary as a cover.

Carey Lowell

Who do you prefer?
36 votes · 36 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.