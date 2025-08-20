Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 8/13/2025 : New Matches for 8/20/2025

Actress: Kell Tyler Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)

Synopsis:

A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.