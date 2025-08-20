Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 8/13/2025 : New Matches for 8/20/2025

So happy to be posting these for your pleasure. Do I bring you pleasure?
Results
|Barbara Bach
|No Preference
|Fiona Fullerton
|212
|1
|22
|Sue Vanner
|No Preference
|Maryam d’Abo
|148
|0
|72
New Matches for 8/20/2025
Match 1
Caroline Munro (Naomi) vs Kell Tyler (Linda)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Caroline Munro
|4 – 0 – 0
|552 – 7 – 262
Actress: Caroline Munro Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Naomi was an aid for Karl Stromberg, and escorted Bond and Anya Amasova to Stromberg’s oceanic citadel, the Atlantis. After Bond’s meeting ended, Stromberg instructed henchman Jaws to kill the two spies. In an intense chase sequence with Bond and Amasova driving a Lotus Esprit, Jaws shot at them from a car, another henchmen tried to kill them with a sidecar-missile, and Naomi tried to shoot them down from a helicopter. She met her end as Bond blew up her helicopter with a surface-to-air missile.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kell Tyler
|1 – 3 – 0
|381 – 12 – 619
Actress: Kell Tyler Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)
Synopsis:
A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.
Match 2
Olga Bisera (Felicca) vs Carey Lowell (Pam Bouvier)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Olga Bisera
|0 – 4 – 0
|133 – 5 – 628
Actress: Olga Bisera Nationality: Bosnian Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Felicca worked for Aziz Fekkesh, a black market dealer who was selling the microfilms of a submarine tracking system. Fekkesh instructed Felicca to entertain Bond, should he call round, so that henchman Sandor could kill him. In their brief time together, Felicca took a liking to Bond, and when she saw Sandor about to shoot him, she spun round and took the bullet herself.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carey Lowell
|2 – 2 – 0
|607 – 6 – 434
Actress: Carey Lowell Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)
Synopsis:
Pam Bouvier was a CIA freelancer pilot, and an informant against drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond found her name on an informant list along with the time and place of her next meeting. He met her at a bar and escaped with her after Sanchez’s henchman Dario showed up. Pam then flew Bond to Isthmus City to find Sanchez, and became his executive secretary as a cover.