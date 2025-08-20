Straight Line Ophir Day: What the Heck Is Ophir? Posted by Oppo on 20 August 2025, 12:00 pm I think it’s mentioned in the Bible. I wish there was some sort of internet way of looking up meanings of words. I guess I’ll have to rely on you randos instead. If “rando” means what I think it means.
Down south that’s how we say Oprah Winfrey..Ophir Winfrey.
True story, not a joke.
Makes sense Ophir was allegedly a source of untold wealth – “Gold for you… and gold for you, gold for you… Gold for everyone!!”
“Ophir there!
Ophir there!
Send the word, send the word
Ophir there!”
I know the real meaning, but it would go right ophir your head.
That calls for severe pun-ishment…
Sooner Ophir later the answer will come grasshopper.
Ophir was Opie Taylor’s legal first name.
And the favorite curse of Mr. Douglas:
“Ophir the love of . . . “
It’s a common baseball reference, i.e. “Verlander went ophir sixteen before finally picking up a win for the Giants…”
Rando’s awesome
I thought that was Oppo’s Mom.
She’s awesome too! 😉
50,000 Japanese incels can’t be wrong.
It’s fer spellin words with an “o” in ’em.
To defeat an Ophir, you’ve got to think like an Ophir.
Hurry! Ophir is only good until midnight tonight.
You sound Canadian.
Ophir crissake!