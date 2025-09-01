Straight Line of the Day: Hey, Haven’t Heard From Biden Lately. His Likely Comment on Current Events: … Posted by Oppo on 1 September 2025, 12:00 pm
Biden:
“Currcuurcurrent e-e-events?
Hey juhjuhjack I’ve been busy defending HuHuHunter and attacking Trrrump…defending Hunter …attacking Trump..defending Hunter…attacking Trump…defending Hunter….attacking Trump”!
Current events?!?! Hey, Jack, where’s my pudding cup!
“Current events? Look, I already apologized for that. Accidents happen. It wasn’t even your rug. Jeez. “
“The war is in good hands. Jeff Davis has assured me that slavery will not be defeated…and then…uh…you know…the thing.”
“I made a stinky in the toilet this morning.”
“Asufutimaehaehfutbw…”
“Nobody tells me anything.”