10 Comments

    • …that’s why I encouraged the acceleration of the B-21 program and fast tracked the next Ford Class carrier. It’s going to be Yuge. The carrier. The bombs the B-21 will drop. We’ll fight them. We’ll win, beat them like they’ve never seen before. And we’ll do it on their land. Then take their oil to pay for it.”

      Reply to this comment

    • “I can no longer sit back and allow Communist infiltration, Communist indoctrination, Communist subversion, and the international Communist conspiracy to sap and impurify all of our precious bodily fluids.”

      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.