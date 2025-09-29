Straight Line of the Day: So What Does the Secretary of War Want To Tell the Assembled Generals and Admirals Tomorrow? Posted by Oppo on 29 September 2025, 12:00 pm
“I didn’t know there would be some kind of Spanish Inquisition in wanting to try and take back Kabul.”
“Wuv, twu wuv, will fawow you foweva… do you have the wing?”
“The wing?”
“Yes, the wing – I may want to deploy it at any moment now…”
“It goes without saying, but we’ll have no fighting here…”
…that’s why I encouraged the acceleration of the B-21 program and fast tracked the next Ford Class carrier. It’s going to be Yuge. The carrier. The bombs the B-21 will drop. We’ll fight them. We’ll win, beat them like they’ve never seen before. And we’ll do it on their land. Then take their oil to pay for it.”
“I can no longer sit back and allow Communist infiltration, Communist indoctrination, Communist subversion, and the international Communist conspiracy to sap and impurify all of our precious bodily fluids.”
“Do it my way or watch your butts!”
“I will address you all as “sir”, if you don’t like it, you can put your resignation letter on Pete’s workout bench”.
“DROP AND GIVE ME 50!”
“There will no sissy-woke, pansy-ass, self-indulged, whiner-wimp liberals in MY military.”