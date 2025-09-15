Straight Line of the Day: So Why IS There Never a Cop Around When You Need One? Posted by Oppo on 15 September 2025, 12:00 pm
The “feels” tend to drive them away…
“Curses! Feeled again!”
Criminals prefer it that way…
He — I mean, she — is singing “YMCA.”
Job Burnout…like an IMAO Intern.
They’ve mostly been reassigned to provide Kamala with free security details.
(The ones who haven’t are getting reassignment treatments.)
Because we defunded most of them, a bunch of the remainders are stuck in litigation about racism complaints and getting caught screwing each other, and the rest are just demoralized to the point of inaction.
Wait… there should be a joke in here somewhere.
Because they are all watching that homeless guy dance in the middle of the street.
Eh. Still true, but at least funny adjacent. Especially if you could see the homeless guy.
Because I know better to try it when there is.
Oh they’re around. They just see you first.
Because you need to have the crime committed at the donut shop. Location, location, location.
I wouldn’t go there, if you know which side of the cruller is glazed on…
It’s you’re own fault for not being around a cop when you need one.