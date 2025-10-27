Babesleaga Group AI : Week 4 Results and Standings

Got to start thinking about the next group. Newscasters perhaps?
Week 4 Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Ann-Margaret
|4 – 0 – 0
|321
|80.25
|103
|80.25 – 25.75
|Jayne Mansfield
|3 – 1 – 0
|226
|56.50
|220
|56.50 – 55.00
|Bernadette Peters
|2 – 2 – 0
|233
|58.25
|209
|58.25 – 52.25
|Donna Douglas
|2 – 2 – 0
|203
|50.75
|239
|50.75 – 59.75
|Julie Newmar
|2 – 2 – 0
|198
|49.50
|225
|49.50 – 56.25
|Catherine Deneuve
|2 – 2 – 0
|194
|48.50
|238
|48.50 – 59.50
|Virginia Madsen
|1 – 3 – 0
|212
|53.00
|228
|53.00 – 57.00
|Joan Collins
|0 – 4 – 0
|139
|34.75
|273
|34.75 – 68.25
Week 5
- 10:00 am Julie Newmar vs Donna Douglas
- 2:00 pm Bernadette Peters vs Ann-Margaret
- 6:00 pm Jayne Mansfield vs Virginia Madsen
- 8:00 pm Catherine Deneuve vs Joan Collins