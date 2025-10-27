Babesleaga Group AI : Week 4 Results and Standings

Got to start thinking about the next group. Newscasters perhaps?

Week 4 Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Ann-Margaret4 – 0 – 032180.2510380.25 – 25.75
Jayne Mansfield3 – 1 – 022656.5022056.50 – 55.00
Bernadette Peters2 – 2 – 023358.2520958.25 – 52.25
Donna Douglas2 – 2 – 020350.7523950.75 – 59.75
Julie Newmar2 – 2 – 019849.5022549.50 – 56.25
Catherine Deneuve2 – 2 – 019448.5023848.50 – 59.50
Virginia Madsen1 – 3 – 021253.0022853.00 – 57.00
Joan Collins0 – 4 – 013934.7527334.75 – 68.25

Week 5

  • 10:00 am Julie Newmar vs Donna Douglas
  • 2:00 pm Bernadette Peters vs Ann-Margaret
  • 6:00 pm Jayne Mansfield vs Virginia Madsen
  • 8:00 pm Catherine Deneuve vs Joan Collins

