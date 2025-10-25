In Time for Halloween 2025: Racis’ Peanut Butter Cups Posted by Oppo on 25 October 2025, 11:00 am Lite brown and dark brown? Disposable rappers? That’s just racis’. Defund The Cups! Next week: Peeps and Ho Ho’s
Dims:
“We demand free Dum Dums, our fav suckers, be added to the bill for every Dim office.”
Ok….DUM DUMS for DIMS! 🤠
She’s learned from her mistakes and is ready to succeed.
But she stopped short of making any concrete commitment…..
Kamala: “I’ll leave the concrete pouring for Eric Trump.”….WTH?
.
You mentioned Peeps. The first time I saw them in white I knew they were MY Peeps.