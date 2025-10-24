Friday Night Open Thread: Well, Where Do You Get Your Emotional Support?

Pa. man’s emotional support alligator gets banned from Walmart
Penn Live | September 12, 2025 | Chris Mautner
The ban came after some customers spotted the alligator in the store being pushed around in a shopping cart while she was wearing a dress.
It’s just people trying to be more outlandish than the next and maybe go viral or something.
But if I were to get an emotional support animal I would have to go with a crow. 🐦⬛
Hey wait a minute you guys… Candyland has a pre determined winner once the cards are put in the stack!
There’s no spinner and no dice!
It’s just a slow grind until everyone eventually arrives at the ending the “deck” of cards knew all along!
There’s got to be a way to fix this. Who can I send a sternly worded letter to?
The U.S. Attorney General…if your State AG won’t.
Sending your complaint to IMAO is the smartest thing to do, in this case.