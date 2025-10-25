PG-13 Straight Line of the Day: You’re a Biological Male and Find Yourself in a Female Locker Room: What Do You Do?

P.S.: The females in the room are all over 18.

And I can’t stress the PG angle enough!

My entries:

  • Anonymously call for a towel-snapping contest.
  • Clothe, discretely, and then tell your buddies a lot of tall tales.
  • Take selfies till the cops come.
  • Do your best Rodney Dangerfield: “So? So let’s party!”
  • Petition the Supreme Court to prolong the situation.
  • Wake up.

And avoid this.

    • PG13 to me means getting to second base at the farthest…and includes frenchy frenchy kissing and nothing more. The 13 means you’re just a dorky dude going thru puberty at 13 who should be watching R ( for raunchy) rated movies.

  6. Are we talking about a locker room for females, or a locker room that is itself female?

    If it’s the latter, I’d start screaming in terror due to the Cronenberg-like horror in which I found myself. Then I’d probably look around for a drinking fountain, since screaming really dries out my throat.

