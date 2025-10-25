News You Can Use: Tired

Because I feel for you people who have cars from 2008 or later:

Could hackers target your car’s tires?

The Blaze | October 19, 2025 | Lauren Fix

That annoying low-tire-pressure light could also be an intruder alert.

Hackers have found another way into your car’s computer system: where the rubber meets the road.

Thanks to the TREAD Act, every new car since 2008 comes with a tire pressure monitoring system. It’s what turns on that annoying low-pressure light we’re all familiar with. By monitoring the the air pressure of each tire and alerting the driver when the pressure falls below a certain threshold, you car’s TPMS makes you safer. It also makes you a bigger target for hackers.

The problem is that TPMS uses unencrypted radio frequencies for the communication between the tire and the receiver. Hackers can “spoof” these signals, allowing them to send false data to the vehicle’s computer, such as indicating that the tire pressure is higher or lower than it actually is. Takeover

Big deal. You can hack my car and turn on my little pressure light? Annoying, sure. I didn’t think I cared until I learned that your TPMS radio frequency receiver is hooked directly into the car’s ECU — the computer that controls everything from fuel injection to exhaust, fuel mix, electricity, engine stats, timing, electric car driveability, and more

What’s more, this RF receiver is usually the same receiver that talks to your remote key fob to open the doors and disarm your security system. Compromised safety

So what exactly could a hacker do via your TPMS? More than you might expect.

TPMS hacking can:

Compromise the safety of the vehicle by causing incorrect tire pressure readings, which can lead to accidents or tire blowouts.

Capture data about the vehicle, such as its location and driving habits.

Gain access to other systems within the vehicle, such as the engine or brakes, leading to complete control of the vehicle.

Gauging the risk

So what can you do to keep hackers out? You should be as cautious of your car’s security as you are of public Wi-Fi and keep your vehicle’s software up to date. Additionally, be wary of any attempts to physically tamper with your TPMS sensors.

And it can’t hurt to have your own dial or digital pressure gauge. If that tire pressure light kicks on and your tires seem fine, check the pressure against the number inside the driver’s door. If it it’s fine, it could be a sign that your TPMS has been compromised.

Someone hacking into your car this way is unlikely, but if it does happen, it could be a disaster. As vehicles become more connected and rely more on electronic systems, this and other cybersecurity issues are something to keep an eye on.