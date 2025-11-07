Straight Line of the Day: “I Know the May Be a Long Shot, But …” Posted by Oppo on 7 November 2025, 12:00 pm
… but I’ve put in an application for an apartment there in Cleveland, so wish me luck…
… but here I go gathering nuts anyway…
… but perhaps I need to to hire a proofreader for my posts…
The may be a good idea.
… No, no, no, start again…
…I MAY be in love with Sydney Sweeney. If only she could see my seductive blue eyes I feel like she would fall in love with me too.💕😘
Arr, I Know the May Be a Long Shot, But I still be bettin’ on the May winnin’ the keelhaulin’ competition. Arr.
Is that you Jack Sparrow?
Long Shot Silver?
Hi-Yo, Silver! Away!
… I might get a paycheck this month.
The may be a long shot but I’ve got a really nice wood.
I Know the May Be a Long Shot, But …
As articles go it’s better than a
More proper, you might say.
…I’m heading to the liquor store to ask for a bottle of Pappy and George T. Stagg.
. . . the Monkees should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Before Bob B gets to Cleveland to visit it!