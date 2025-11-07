Friday Night Open Thread: Calm Down, Dude!

Nothing good having to do with chickens happens after 2:30 a.m.
Disagreement over how many eggs chickens lay ends in shooting, arrests in Florida
actionnewsjax.com | November 06, 2025 | Cox Media Group
Police in Port St. Lucie, Florida, were called to a bar after a disagreement over chickens led to shots being fired and several arrests.
WPTV said it happened at about 2:48 a.m. on Nov. 4 in a bar’s parking lot after the business had closed for the night. “There was a conversation about how many, I kid you not, how many eggs a chicken can lay. And that conversation got a little heated, and as it went out into the parking lot, the conversation continued, and the shooter became agitated, became paranoid,” Sgt. Dominick Mesiti said.
Three of the four people involved knew each other and had, with the fourth person, been drinking together. Police said they were all drunk to varying degrees.
Police said once they went outside, the fourth man, Peter Riera, “became paranoid and agitated,” after smoking marijuana in the parking lot, and accused the three others, two men and a woman, of trying to “con” him, WPEC reported. But witnesses said the trio did not. At one point, police said Riera pulled out a gun and fired four shots at the three other people, WPTV reported. No one was hurt.
They were trying to “con” him? “Here’s the other leg — pullet.”
The KFC “magic pullet” assassination theory.
That man was seeing red. Rhode Island red.
He then got in his Mini Coop and drove off.
Walrus’s drinking buddy? 🤔
That was just fowl.
It’s certainly not something to crow about…
He was cocked.
A chicken coop has two doors.
If it had four doors it would be a chicken sedan.
Don’t count your chickens unless your packed.
Well, the linked article is useless. It doesn’t tell you anything about the suspects’ stances on how many eggs chickens can lay, just that there was a disagreement.