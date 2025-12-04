One Brussels at the suggestion.
Belgium Is Becoming a Narco State
Hotair | 12/03/2025 | David Strom
Belgium?
Really? Of all the places in the world you would not expect to be a cesspool of nearly open corruption, Belgium pretty much tops the list.
But there it is.
Belgium is basically a narco-state, a top Antwerp judge has warned.
Like so many things that sound insane when you say them, the claim that Belgium is now more akin to Mexico than a land of peace and chocolates is easy to dismiss as the fever dream of a cranky conspiracy theorist than a reflection of reality. But, according to an Antwerp judge, who published a warning on the official website of the Belgian court system.
Drug-trafficking is turning Belgium into a narco-state and the rule of law is under threat, an Antwerp judge wrote in an anonymous letter published Monday asking the federal government for urgent help.
“What is happening today in our district and beyond is no longer a classic crime issue. We are facing an organized threat that undermines our institutions,” the investigating judge wrote in the missive published on the official website of the Belgian court system.
“Extensive mafia-like structures have taken root, becoming a parallel power that challenges not only the police but also the judiciary. The consequences are serious: are we evolving into a narco-state? No way, you think? Exaggerated? According to our drug commissioner, this evolution is already underway. My colleagues and I share that concern,” the judge added.
Americans tend to think of Europe in rather gauzy and nostalgic terms, which is, in a way, weird. After all, European dysfunction has dragged us into two world wars, cost us trillions in an effort to prop up a continent that seems too tired to defend itself against outside threats, and is a huge pain in the patootie when it comes to interfering in our own politics and policies.
The majority of Americans are descendants of people who fled the continent for many good reasons.
Bunch of Hercule Pyros.
Brussels is the home of the European Union.
I’m shocked to hear of rampant corruption there.
Well,
Those fat Belgian Bastards!
In the words of Ron Swanson, Europe is a garbage continent. Also, history began on July 4, 1776. Everything before that was a mistake.
Very wise fictional character.
Don’t they have some sort of French connection?
“Stupid Flanders” – Bart Simpson
Poppies, Poppies, Poppies!