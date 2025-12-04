Straight Line of the Day: Learn How To Write Like a Liberal Journalist… Posted by Oppo on 4 December 2025, 12:00 pm … by inserting some ever-so-subtle bias into a sentence from an article.
Journalist: A person who gathers information in the form of text, audio or pictures, processes it into a newsworthy form and disseminates it to the public.
Liberal Journalist: A person who gathers opposition research in the form of anonymous sources, innuendo or fantasy, processes it into an accusatory form and disseminates it to the public.
“There are men called journalists who have established ink baths which some persons pay money to get into, others to get out of. ”
— Ambrose Bierce, The Devil’s Dictionary
“Mr. Trump stated, without evidence, ‘good morning’.”
Just buy the book ‘How To Write Like A Dummy Liberal Journalist For Dummies’
Journalist: President Trump on Tuesday evening terminated all documents, executive orders, and contracts signed by Joe Biden’s autopen and declared them “null and void.”
Liberal Journalist: Hate-filled evil racist no king Donald Trump, who in a deplorable act which could trigger World Wars 3-5, on Tuesday evening terminated all documents, executive orders, and contracts signed by record 81 million vote Joe Biden’s Bic pen, and declared them “null and void.” Just wait until this illegal act is shopped to a genius Obama or Biden judicial appointee, or gets discussed on The View by their objective panel of scholars.
. . . I’m sorry, were we talking about journalists? . . . mmmm
— Harvey, 11/16/18
Learn How To Write Like a Liberal Journalist… Just draw Donald Trump with the crayon of your choice on the back of this matchbook – if you choose the right color, you can look forward to a lively career in the propaganda industry, once you pay-to-play…
Learn How To Write Like a Liberal Journalist…
because you are not already enough of an Asshole.
I will not.
Why bother, AI will write any article I want. All I need to do is pick the fun name for the “author”.