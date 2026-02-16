Babesleaga Group AK : Week 3 : Results and Standings

Back to action.
Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Sydney Sweeney
|3 – 0 – 0
|243
|81.00
|57
|81.00 – 19.00
|Minka Kelly
|3 – 0 – 0
|227
|75.67
|51
|75.67 – 17.00
|Alexandra Daddario
|2 – 1 – 0
|150
|50.00
|132
|50.00 – 44.00
|Hailee Steinfeld
|1 – 2 – 0
|134
|44.67
|136
|44.67 – 45.33
|Victoria Justice
|1 – 2 – 0
|114
|38.00
|154
|38.00 – 51.33
|Lily Collins
|1 – 2 – 0
|104
|34.67
|175
|34.67 – 58.33
|Sabrina Carpenter
|1 – 2 – 0
|87
|29.00
|195
|29.00 – 65.00
|Zendaya
|0 – 3 – 0
|60
|20.00
|219
|20.00 – 73.00
Week 4
- 10:00 am Sabrina Carpenter vs Minka Kelly
- 2:00 pm Hailee Steinfeld vs Alexandra Daddario
- 6:00 pm Lily Collins vs Victoria Justice
- 8:00 pm Zendaya vs Sydney Sweeney