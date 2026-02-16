Babesleaga Group AK : Week 3 : Results and Standings

Posted by on

Back to action.

Results

Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Sydney Sweeney3 – 0 – 024381.005781.00 – 19.00
Minka Kelly3 – 0 – 022775.675175.67 – 17.00
Alexandra Daddario2 – 1 – 015050.0013250.00 – 44.00
Hailee Steinfeld1 – 2 – 013444.6713644.67 – 45.33
Victoria Justice1 – 2 – 011438.0015438.00 – 51.33
Lily Collins1 – 2 – 010434.6717534.67 – 58.33
Sabrina Carpenter1 – 2 – 08729.0019529.00 – 65.00
Zendaya0 – 3 – 06020.0021920.00 – 73.00

Week 4

  • 10:00 am Sabrina Carpenter vs Minka Kelly
  • 2:00 pm Hailee Steinfeld vs Alexandra Daddario
  • 6:00 pm Lily Collins vs Victoria Justice
  • 8:00 pm Zendaya vs Sydney Sweeney

