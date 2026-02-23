Babesleaga Group AK : Week 4 : Results and Standings

Posted by on

Getting in before the snowstorm and I gotta shovel.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
86 votes · 86 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
80 votes · 80 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
94 votes · 94 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
111 votes · 111 answers
Vote

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Sydney Sweeney4 – 0 – 034385.756785.75 – 16.75
Minka Kelly4 – 0 – 028872.007672.00 – 19.00
Alexandra Daddario3 – 1 – 020852.0015452.00 – 38.50
Victoria Justice2 – 2 – 016340.7519940.75 – 49.75
Hailee Steinfeld1 – 3 – 015639.0019439.00 – 48.50
Lily Collins1 – 3 – 014937.2522437.25 – 56.00
Sabrina Carpener1 – 3 – 011228.0025628.00 – 64.00
Zendaya0 – 4 – 07017.5032017.50 – 80.00

Week 5

  • 10:00 am Sydney Sweeney vs Victoria Justice
  • 2:00 pm Alexandra Daddario vs Lily Collins
  • 6:00 pm Minka Kelly vs Hailee Steinfeld
  • 8;00 pm Zendaya vs Sabrina Carpenter

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.