Babesleaga Group AK : Week 4 : Results and Standings

Getting in before the snowstorm and I gotta shovel.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Sydney Sweeney
|4 – 0 – 0
|343
|85.75
|67
|85.75 – 16.75
|Minka Kelly
|4 – 0 – 0
|288
|72.00
|76
|72.00 – 19.00
|Alexandra Daddario
|3 – 1 – 0
|208
|52.00
|154
|52.00 – 38.50
|Victoria Justice
|2 – 2 – 0
|163
|40.75
|199
|40.75 – 49.75
|Hailee Steinfeld
|1 – 3 – 0
|156
|39.00
|194
|39.00 – 48.50
|Lily Collins
|1 – 3 – 0
|149
|37.25
|224
|37.25 – 56.00
|Sabrina Carpener
|1 – 3 – 0
|112
|28.00
|256
|28.00 – 64.00
|Zendaya
|0 – 4 – 0
|70
|17.50
|320
|17.50 – 80.00
Week 5
- 10:00 am Sydney Sweeney vs Victoria Justice
- 2:00 pm Alexandra Daddario vs Lily Collins
- 6:00 pm Minka Kelly vs Hailee Steinfeld
- 8;00 pm Zendaya vs Sabrina Carpenter
So you’re saying it would be nice to warmup against Rebecca Casiraghi?
If you say so.
I would ….for at least ‘365 Days’ (movie)