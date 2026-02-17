Dude in red:
“And after the game, I always took a shower wit’ my basketball
Every now and then, the basketball gonna pinch my butt
But I didn’t mind, cause me and my basketball had guts, clean fun
See I am a victim of a Basketball Jones
I’ll take my basketball everywhere
I’ll even put my basketball under the pillow.”
Man, the new Amica life insurance ads are getting graphic.
Let me introduce you to the joys of modern chiropractic!
damn it….someone came in to my office before I got to hit “post” and you beat me. I didn’t steal your joke I swear!
Now, the NCAA prohibits him from getting paid to play.
But they don’t have anything to say about him charging fair chiropractic fees
Hitler’s great-grandson hides his heritage by wearing his mustache on the back of his head.
New rule: Flying head removal = 4 points.
That’s gonna leave a mark.
Ods bodkins, ‘tis murder most foul…
And you thought chin-music was only in baseball…
Afterwords, his caddie shook his head, saying “Laddie, you shoulda just laid up like I told ya!”
The mysterious “Monster of the Key” claims another unwary victim…
New Sport: BasketWestleSoccerBall
