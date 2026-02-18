Straight Line of the Day: Dems’ October Surprise for the Midterms: … Posted by Oppo on 18 February 2026, 12:00 pm Can’t start planning too early.
…all midterms will become “special elections”, and we know how those have been turning out…
Yup, around here, we just keep having special elections until the voters pick the right people and approve all the proposed tax increases. It is Washington though, so most of the counties get it “correct” on the first try. Only a few pesky conservative areas have to try try again.
… using the “right” judges, certain candidates will be disqualified…
…Mamdani will spend all of his time campaigning for Democrats and socialists across the nation (but I repeat myself), with the bonus that he gets away from the heat he’ll be facing back in New York…
Dems’ October Surprise for the Midterms: Gavin Newsome will get ginger highlights!
AOC will return to her roots… and show up drunk in a girls gone wild T-shirt.
Democrats will announce new plans to “save our democracy” by having an organized team of armed “citizens” supervising the elections. To make it easy for voters to identify the “safe people” they have all agreed to wear brown shirts and a ribbon on their upper arms.
Dems’ October Surprise for the Midterms: …
Dems will leverage new voter identification requirements to allow them to determine exactly which ballots to accidentally lose.
Cause du jour: Catastrophic climate stasis.
Dems’ October Surprise for the Midterms: …
Michelle Obama/Jasmine Crockett 2028
The upcoming transitioning of power in Red states will be preceded by transitioned women shooting all the Republican candidates, signaling the new moderate approach to Democrat campaigning.
Democrats in white vans will stop trolling for children to ramp up for election night vote deliveries, will be hailed as heroes for their sacrifice.
Dems’ October Surprise for the Midterms: …
will declare, when elected, to propose legislation that all children must switch genders at the age of 9.
Dominion will announce the results on Halloween.
Fox News calls Arizona for “generic Democrat” for 2028.