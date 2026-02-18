11 Comments

    • Yup, around here, we just keep having special elections until the voters pick the right people and approve all the proposed tax increases. It is Washington though, so most of the counties get it “correct” on the first try. Only a few pesky conservative areas have to try try again.

  4. Dems’ October Surprise for the Midterms: Gavin Newsome will get ginger highlights!

    AOC will return to her roots… and show up drunk in a girls gone wild T-shirt.

    Democrats will announce new plans to “save our democracy” by having an organized team of armed “citizens” supervising the elections. To make it easy for voters to identify the “safe people” they have all agreed to wear brown shirts and a ribbon on their upper arms.

  8. The upcoming transitioning of power in Red states will be preceded by transitioned women shooting all the Republican candidates, signaling the new moderate approach to Democrat campaigning.

    Democrats in white vans will stop trolling for children to ramp up for election night vote deliveries, will be hailed as heroes for their sacrifice.

