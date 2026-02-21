Straight Line of the Day: If You Cross Texas With Canada, What Do You Get?

Besides Texada!
Dangerous Grizzly Killed on Texada Island After Relocation Failed
AmmoLand | February 14, 2026 | Dean Weingarten
During 2025, a saga unfolded where a dangerous, food-habituated grizzly bear swam across three miles of saltwater to Texada Island in British Columbia, Canada.
The bear had been tagged in the left ear. It was a young boar about 4 years old that had been relocated twice due to conflicts with humans. The bear kept coming back.
Just before the swim, the bear had been breaking into fishing boats and had stalked two teenagers on the beach. …
“The people escaped by entering and remaining in the water for half an hour while the bear remained on shore circling back and forth. The grizzly bear tore up one of their jackets on shore before leaving,” COS said.
Another recent incident occurred on May 27 on Texada Island.
Charles Jesse “Buffalo” Jones was , among other things, the first game warden at Yellowstone. Any bear that came around the permanent human habitation areas he would lasso, tie to a tree and give it a severe beating. Those bears learned to steal clear. He was eventually fired from the job because his treatment of troublesome bears was considered cruel. As he rightly pointed out, he was actually saving the bears. Bears that became habituated to coming around humans would eventually harm or threaten humans and then would have to be shot.
Learn something new every day.
