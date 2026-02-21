Straight Line of the Day: If You Cross Texas With Canada, What Do You Get?

Besides Texada!

Dangerous Grizzly Killed on Texada Island After Relocation Failed

AmmoLand | February 14, 2026 | Dean Weingarten During 2025, a saga unfolded where a dangerous, food-habituated grizzly bear swam across three miles of saltwater to Texada Island in British Columbia, Canada.

Wait — grizzlies can swim three miles? Why don’t they knock off those pansy Global Warming–fearing polar bears? We need lots and lots more ICE.

The bear had been tagged in the left ear. It was a young boar about 4 years old that had been relocated twice due to conflicts with humans. The bear kept coming back.

It can’t be bargained with, it can’t be reasoned with . . .

But apparently it doesn’t always choose to go Baloo Water:

Just before the swim, the bear had been breaking into fishing boats and had stalked two teenagers on the beach. … “The people escaped by entering and remaining in the water for half an hour while the bear remained on shore circling back and forth. The grizzly bear tore up one of their jackets on shore before leaving,” COS said. Another recent incident occurred on May 27 on Texada Island.