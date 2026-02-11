What Happened? Straight Line of the Day (Part 1 of 2): Amazing Facts About Vegetables: … Posted by Oppo on 11 February 2026, 12:32 pm Amazing Facts About Vegetables: …
…they have been able to achieve the highest office of the land…
…many of them secretly long to be a fruit…
…their lobbying efforts have consistently given them a prominent position on the food pyramid…
… enough about Biden. Enough!
Beans are neither fruit nor musical. However, pineapple is a fruit. Combine it with beans, what do you get? Hawaiian music.
I didn’t know pine trees had apples on them
Pinto Beans are like a Demi-God to me. 😋
See: Aeolus
God of the Wind?
After I eat some pintos people better hope Aeolus blows the wind 🌬️ in the opposite direction from them and I.
Or, depending upon one’s disposition toward the other person, in the “general” direction of.
They are named after the Ford Pinto. Because after you eat them you get a gas explosion from the rear end
At one point in my life I had a “no open flames” sign in my house.
Despite the name they have little to do with tables.
…the hardest part about eating them is…
IYKYK
WIDK (wish I didn’t know.)
American leftists can be accused of or charged with with murder, abortion or cannibalism for eating theirs but only those with a brain cell.
The first and last time a man thought seriously about a vegetable was when Verna Bloom as Marion Wormer met Eric Stratton in the produce section.
When I was a kid I had a tremendous fear of the Jolly Green Giant as if he was Godzilla. Wouldn’t eat green veggies for years.
In Japan the foot can split wood.
But it can’t split a watermelon!
Only Gallagher can split a watermelon like a champ. Never mess with Gallagher!
They’re great for feeding food.
Amazing facts about vegatables:
Many of what we know as “vegetables” are actually mislabeled fruits, legumes or tubers.
Kale, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collard greens and kohlrabi are all the same species.