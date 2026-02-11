23 Comments

  8. American leftists can be accused of or charged with with murder, abortion or cannibalism for eating theirs but only those with a brain cell.

    The first and last time a man thought seriously about a vegetable was when Verna Bloom as Marion Wormer met Eric Stratton in the produce section.

    3
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.