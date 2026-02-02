Straight Line of the Day: What Are All the Cool Kids Doing Now? Posted by Oppo on 2 February 2026, 12:00 pm
What Are All the Cool Kids Doing Now?
Using Virtual Reality Headsets playing Rock’em Sock’em Robots.
They call it “mellow yellow”…
Doxxing each other for sport…
Setting up NGOs for fun and profit…
Tricking out their Schwinn Sting-Rays…
Taking Groundhog Day off…
What Are All the Cool Kids Doing Now?
Crying about “Stolen Land” and how no human is illegal.
The same thing they’ve always done, take Daddy’s money for granted and make fun of the poor kids.
Coming up with funny punchlines.
No, he said the cool kids.
What Are All the Cool Kids Doing Now?
Playing with ICE. Duh.