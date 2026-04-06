21 Comments

  1. It’s telling me to …”Don’t look back. You can never look back”…
    Well heck I thought I knew what love was..
    What did I know?
    Those days are gone forever,
    I should just let them go but-

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  6. To be concerned that you became concerned about what the little voice inside my head is telling me.

    Hmm, maybe the tinfoil hat is actually an antenna… Time to scramble the PL codes again.

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  7. PG-13 today is what R-rated was 20 years ago…

    It’s Washington, if THEY can get away with THAT, what’s the worst that’ll happen to US?

    If I got attacked by a mountain lion, I should just stick my fist down it’s throat when it tries to bite me. I bet if I grab its tongue I’ll win.

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