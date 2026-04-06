Straight Line of the Day: Much to Our Concern, That Little Voice Inside Your Head Is Telling You… Posted by Oppo on 6 April 2026, 12:00 pm
It’s telling me to …”Don’t look back. You can never look back”…
Well heck I thought I knew what love was..
What did I know?
Those days are gone forever,
I should just let them go but-
… maybe I should trust politicians…
If that’s the case than I’d have to say your particular little voice is a liar.
Oh yeah? Zzyzx is a mythical place that should mind its own business…
Yeah, that’s telling ‘em!
…riding in this hand basket ain’t so bad.
…”Get someone to hold your beer…”
…”LEEROY JENKINS!!!”
To be concerned that you became concerned about what the little voice inside my head is telling me.
Hmm, maybe the tinfoil hat is actually an antenna… Time to scramble the PL codes again.
PG-13 today is what R-rated was 20 years ago…
It’s Washington, if THEY can get away with THAT, what’s the worst that’ll happen to US?
If I got attacked by a mountain lion, I should just stick my fist down it’s throat when it tries to bite me. I bet if I grab its tongue I’ll win.
A word of advice on that last one, Biscuit: try giving a house-cat a pill and see if you might want to rethink that strategy.
. . . invent my own tax credit and get a huge refund
…”That Emu ain’t so tough…”
..never..ever…cut the red wire…
Much to Our Concern, That Little Voice Inside Your Head Is Telling You… post not at IMAO lest ye be arrested by future Democrat dictatorships.
…to give the dog my chocolate Easter eggs.
Aren’t dogs allergic to chocolate?
…as the dog receives messages to give the kitties raisins. (causes sudden kidney failure)
The same thing the voice in your head is telling me
…you could get the interns to revolt.
…”That hippie doesn’t need to be punched.”