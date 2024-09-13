One Ounce of Secret Service. Pound of LGBTQ etc. Pinch of Disney Characters. Put in Blender; Mix Well

Secret Service seeks attendees for LGBTQ summit at Disney World as campaign season heats up
Washington Times | September 4, 2024 | Victor Morton
The Secret Service failed to protect former President Donald Trump and the embattled agency will be taxed to the limit by the peak of presidential-campaign season.
But it will be well-represented at an LGBTQ summit at Disney World.
Reporter Susan Crabtree of RealClear Politics posted Wednesday on social media an agency-wide email from the Service’s DEI office that solicited people to attend the “Out and Equal” Workplace Summit at the Orlando, Florida, theme park.
- Who will protect them?
2. Is it possible that their budget is just a teensy bit too ample?
Gay to gay as they say.
They’re anticipating needing to have camouflage for the incoming administration…