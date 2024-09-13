One Ounce of Secret Service. Pound of LGBTQ etc. Pinch of Disney Characters. Put in Blender; Mix Well

Secret Service seeks attendees for LGBTQ summit at Disney World as campaign season heats up
Washington Times | September 4, 2024 | Victor Morton

The Secret Service failed to protect former President Donald Trump and the embattled agency will be taxed to the limit by the peak of presidential-campaign season.

But it will be well-represented at an LGBTQ summit at Disney World.

Reporter Susan Crabtree of RealClear Politics posted Wednesday on social media an agency-wide email from the Service’s DEI office that solicited people to attend the “Out and Equal” Workplace Summit at the Orlando, Florida, theme park.

  1. Who will protect them?

2. Is it possible that their budget is just a teensy bit too ample?

