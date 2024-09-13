Soap Posted by Oppo on 13 September 2024, 3:00 pm Sometimes it’s good Sometimes it’s bad Sometimes so slippery you lose it Sometimes it’s green (good!) Sometimes it’s white (bad!) Most times Europeans don’t use it. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
As a poet you are all washed up.
Am reminded of the foreign cyclist who was disqualified one year from the Tour De France… because they found in his backpack three illegal substances:
Soap
Toothpaste
Deodorant