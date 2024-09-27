They’ve Also Got Letters Signed by Groups of Economists, Global Warming Scientists, Former Republicans . . .

. . . and would-be assassins — an admittedly rudimentary Democrat-supporting group.

Victor Davis Hanson: The Media Lies Add Up

American Greatness | 5 Sep, 2024 | Victor Davis Hanson

On the eve of the first 2020 debate, Biden aide and now Secretary of State Antony Blinken helped to round up “51 former intelligence authorities” to claim falsely that Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop—full of incriminating evidence of felonious Biden family behavior—was fabricated by the Russians.

Yet the FBI already had the laptop and had authenticated it as genuine.

The FBI was also actively enlisting Silicon Valley social media companies to suppress accurate news accounts of the laptop’s embarrassing contents—ostensibly to aid the Biden campaign.

The signees of the false letter included former intelligence kingpins such as Leon Panetta, James Clapper, and John Brennan. None has ever apologized for deliberating lying to the country in a (successful) attempt to help alter an election.