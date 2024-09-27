Kamala’s Economic Message: The Biden Economy Sucks, But I Will Fix It
Hotair | 09/26/2024 | David Strom
You have to hand it to Kamala Harris. She has found a way to unburden herself from what has been, which is the Biden/Harris administration.
For some time now, it has been clear that Kamala is running as the challenger, and to be honest, that was a brilliant move by her campaign team. I couldn’t have believed that it would fly, but it has to a certain extent. She is, against all the odds, still in this race despite the fact that Americans hate the Biden administration and its record.
Aside from mindlessly repeating that she was born a poor black child–I mean, grew up middle class–Kamala’s campaign is all about decrying the horrid state of America under Joe Biden and promising to fix the mess.
On Wednesday, Kamala gave her much anticipated economic address, and what was most striking about it was her trashing of the Biden economy.
Sure, she didn’t put it quite like that, but her pitch was simple: the middle class is getting squeezed, and she is going to make things so much better.
Kamala Harris at Economic Club of Pittsburgh:
“I understand the pressures of making ends meet. I grew up in a middle-class family.”
She didn’t. Both of her parents were wealthy professors. pic.twitter.com/5U0tz12Rmk— Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) September 25, 2024
“I will bring us together, all enjoying the same squeeze level as the government wrings every last farthing from everyone…”
“I see an America where everyone, man…woman… or any other of the possible genders, will have the opportunity to raise their station by giving sexual favors to powerful politicians.”
That was today’s jiggle, not today’s giggle.