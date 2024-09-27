Today’s Giggle

Kamala’s Economic Message: The Biden Economy Sucks, But I Will Fix It

Hotair | 09/26/2024 | David Strom

You have to hand it to Kamala Harris. She has found a way to unburden herself from what has been, which is the Biden/Harris administration.

For some time now, it has been clear that Kamala is running as the challenger, and to be honest, that was a brilliant move by her campaign team. I couldn’t have believed that it would fly, but it has to a certain extent. She is, against all the odds, still in this race despite the fact that Americans hate the Biden administration and its record.

Aside from mindlessly repeating that she was born a poor black child–I mean, grew up middle class–Kamala’s campaign is all about decrying the horrid state of America under Joe Biden and promising to fix the mess.