Must Be Nice

JUST IN: Former NYC Mayor De Blasio’s COVID Czar Caught on Video Talking About Wild Sex and Drug Parties He and His Wife Hosted While He Locked Down Businesses and Shamed The Non-Vaccinated

Gateway Pundit | September 19, 2024 | Patty McMurray

New York City, with a population of over 8.8 million, had some of the most iron-fisted COVID lockdown policies in America. While the ridiculous, unscientific COVID policies in America’s largest city, which is run almost exclusively by Democrats, were destroying businesses and lives, the person in charge of setting those policies was hosting private sex parties with his wife on Wall Street.

In an undercover meeting with a reporter working for Steven Crowder’s popular Mug Club show, Dr. Jay Varma, the former Socialist Mayor Bill De Blasio’s COVID Czar for NYC, was caught revealing stunning details about how he ignored the mandates he pushed on citizens, like no indoor dining, during NYC’s brutal COVID lockdowns.

The first-hand account of Dr. Varma’s wild activities, which flew in the face of the iron-fisted mandates forced on citizens in NYC, is shocking.

In the video below, the senior advisor for public health in the mayor’s office admitted to holding secret drug-fueled sex parties in a room below a bank on Wall Street with his wife. He admitted to hosting parties for between 8-9 individuals and explained how important the sex parties were for him and his fellow sex/drug party participants due to the stress of being locked down. Dr. Varma admitted that he would have been “embarrassed” if anyone found out because his job was to run the COVID response for NYC, which included locking people down and shaming them for not getting the COVID vaccinations. New Yorkers would have been “pissed” if they found out, the sick doctor told the young undercover female reporter.

“I had to be kind of sneaky about it,” he told the female reporter. “I was running the entire COVID response for the city. We rented a hotel—we all took like, you know, Molly/Ecstacy. 8 to 10 of us were in a room. Like just being naked with friends…” he explained.

“We went to some, like, underground dance party—underneath a bank on Wall Street— We were all rolling,” he told the young woman as he laughingly admitted, “This was not Covid-friendly!”

He joked, “I did all this deviant, sexual stuff while I was, you know, like on TV and stuff.”

Dr. Varma reasoned that his job was very difficult and the wild sex and drug parties were necessary to help him “blow off steam.” He casually explained how, while he was forcing everyone else to adhere to his COVID mandates or face serious consequences, he needed to break the rules he placed on the over 8.8 million citizens living in NYC. “The only way I could do this job for the city was if I had some way to blow off steam every now and then,” he said.