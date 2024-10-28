Since we are back. Updates.

Finally. Let us hope this fix last for a long time.
So with the disruption we are off stride and will need to get back on pace.
Schedule.
Tuesdays will see the return of the Caption This! posts.
Wednesdays will see continuation of the Bond Girlathon where we left off.
Thursdays. By a scant margin of 3 votes out of 271 cast we will see the continuation of the Cartoons and Memes feature.
Fridays. Friday Classic Funny will be back and hopefuly there will be the return of “What’s Walrus Building?” which is finally a thing again.
Saturdays. Cartoon and Memes galore will be back.
Sundays. Go to church man.
Mondays. Babesleaga will resume where we left off.
So that brings you all up to date. Hopefully all they casual users and voters will refind us and we can get back to normal.
You need a web admaxistrator.
Wait. Is this still Frnak’s site? Okay, it’s hopeless.
(Hey, I go back to 2007. I can say that! 🙂 )
I kick this up the chain of command to Oppo. Get him to make it so.
I kick it to the curb.
We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.
I thought that was a Chrissie Hynde original, but apparently she got it from Oscar Wilde.
Will the ultra-premium/preferred member subscribers get a refund for the down time?
um-hmmmm . . . . ah . . . Just out of curiosity, where have you been sending those payments?
All the polling we did had Cartoons and Memes failing narrowly in the key geezer demographic, so what gives?
Wish I knew. I can’t believe we got more voters than we usually get for the actual meme voting.