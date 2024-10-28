Since we are back. Updates.

Finally. Let us hope this fix last for a long time.

So with the disruption we are off stride and will need to get back on pace.

Schedule.

Tuesdays will see the return of the Caption This! posts.

Wednesdays will see continuation of the Bond Girlathon where we left off.

Thursdays. By a scant margin of 3 votes out of 271 cast we will see the continuation of the Cartoons and Memes feature.

Fridays. Friday Classic Funny will be back and hopefuly there will be the return of “What’s Walrus Building?” which is finally a thing again.

Saturdays. Cartoon and Memes galore will be back.

Sundays. Go to church man.

Mondays. Babesleaga will resume where we left off.

So that brings you all up to date. Hopefully all they casual users and voters will refind us and we can get back to normal.

