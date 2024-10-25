Straight Line of the Day: What’s Going On at the Paris Auto Show?

From swimming cars to rectangular steering wheels, here’s what’s going on at the Paris auto show

CNBC | October 16, 2024 | Sam Meredith

Key Points

* Auto giants have descended on the Paris Motor Show to showcase their latest concepts and production models.

* The biennial trade show, which opened on Monday and runs through to Sunday, comes as Europe’s carmakers contend with some hard truths on the road to full electrification.

* Peugeot said the rectangular shape of its Hypersquare steering wheel, which resembles a video game controller, will be in production from 2026.