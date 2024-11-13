FEMA, IRS Instruct Overseers To Oversee IMAO Viewers, Content Contributors — “May Possibly Be Dangerous” Posted by Oppo on 13 November 2024, 1:00 pm Better To Withhold Electricity and Internet “Till They Get Their Minds Right” “Shaking the Bushes, Boss” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Dangerous? Me? Not on your life. Not since somebody absconded with my shillelagh, at least.
I wondered what that “wildfire” was really about…
The viewers and contributors probably aren’t dangerous. The game we hang around with on the other hand…
Possibly? May be?
We clearly need to step things up.
The electricity already made mind right. That and the lobotomy. Piece of cake.