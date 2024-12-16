Babesleaga Group AD : Week 4 Results and Standings

I can see the next group on the horizon. Right around the New Year.
Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Greta Garbo
|4 – 0 – 0
|240
|60.00
|142
|60.00-35.50
|Barbara Stanwyck
|3 – 1 – 0
|252
|63.00
|136
|63.00-34.00
|Ginger Rogers
|3 – 1 – 0
|234
|58.50
|129
|58.50-32.23
|Claudette Colbert
|2 – 2 – 0
|146
|36.50
|208
|36.50-52.00
|Katharine Hepburn
|1 – 2 – 1
|194
|48.50
|189
|48.00-47.25
|Mae West
|1 – 2 – 1
|185
|46.25
|191
|46.25-47.75
|Irene Dunne
|1 – 3 – 0
|126
|31.50
|245
|31.50-61.25
|Joan Crawford
|0 – 4 – 0
|100
|25.00
|265
|25.00-66.25
Week 5
- 10:00 am Barbara Stanwyck vs Ginger Rogers
- 2:00 pm Greta Garbo vs Claudette Colbert
- 6:00 pm Irene Dunne vs Mae West
- 8:00 pm Joan Crawford vs Katharine Hepburn
