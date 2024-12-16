Babesleaga Group AD : Week 4 Results and Standings

Posted by on

I can see the next group on the horizon. Right around the New Year.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
96 votes · 96 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
100 votes · 100 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
94 votes · 94 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
92 votes · 92 answers
Vote

Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Greta Garbo4 – 0 – 024060.0014260.00-35.50
Barbara Stanwyck3 – 1 – 025263.0013663.00-34.00
Ginger Rogers3 – 1 – 023458.5012958.50-32.23
Claudette Colbert2 – 2 – 014636.5020836.50-52.00
Katharine Hepburn1 – 2 – 119448.5018948.00-47.25
Mae West1 – 2 – 118546.2519146.25-47.75
Irene Dunne1 – 3 – 012631.5024531.50-61.25
Joan Crawford0 – 4 – 010025.0026525.00-66.25

Week 5

  • 10:00 am Barbara Stanwyck vs Ginger Rogers
  • 2:00 pm Greta Garbo vs Claudette Colbert
  • 6:00 pm Irene Dunne vs Mae West
  • 8:00 pm Joan Crawford vs Katharine Hepburn

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.