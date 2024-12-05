Straight Line of the Day: How Does One Know If It’s the Real Santa, and Not Some Imposter Dressed Up Like Him? Posted by Oppo on 5 December 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I always kidnap them, holding them until elves show up to negotiate for release… so far none of them have been freed….
Just ask the FBI.
Check their clothing tags – Made in China always gives the fake ones away…
Punch him in the stomach and if it shakes like jelly he is probably real. Also, check for reindeer crap on his boots.
Send in a kid , wearing a wire, and see what he can get “Santa” to admit…
If he’s drinking a Coke he’s the real Santa. Drinking any other soft drink means he’s a phoney.
He doesn’t smell like Beef and Cheese.
I’d ask him I’ve been naughty or nice. If he says “nice” I know he’s a fraud.
Shake his leg and see if his balls play Jingle Bells
The real Santa has cookie crumbs in his beard and alcohol on his breath. The imposter likes to nance around to toy soldier music and has last name like “Walz.”
If the Post Office, an office of the US government, sends him Santa’s mail, then he’s the real McCoy.
Yeah, the government would get it right… that would be a miracle!