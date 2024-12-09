Straight Line of the Day: Reality Snuck Up Behind Me, Whispered in My Ear, and Said: … Posted by Oppo on 9 December 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
…”Cialis”!
Reality snuck up behind me, whispered in my ear, and said: … well, I’ll be danged if I know, didn’t understand a word he said…
… “Fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life, son, but you already knew that, and now look how you turned out…”
“You days are numbered.”
…., and Said: “You are a lot smarter and better looking than you think.”
Thanks Mom.
What’s the frequency Kenneth?
His Benzedrine?
“Enjoy the next 24 hours.”
Sorry dude, but the color black is not THAT slimming.
… “If you pulled forward just a bit more, the car behind you could move all the way into the left turn lane & wouldn’t have to block traffic.”
Reality snuck up behind me and whispered,
In a dementia-sounding way, “I’m serious man. That’s no joke”.
…are you going to have your quarterly tax payments ready this month?
You gonna finish those fries?
Covfefe.
“No refunds.”